Few crossings at checkpoints today

There were few crossings at the checkpoints which reopened today for Cypriot citizens and legal residents, CNA reports.

Citing figures from South Interior Ministry it said that up until 3 pm a total of five foreign nationals had crossed from the TRNC to South Cyprus in order to fly out of Cyprus. Also 39 Turkish Cypriots had crossed, it added.

Moreover 29 Turkish Cypriots and a Bulgarian national went from South Cyprus to the TRNC.

Most used the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, it added.