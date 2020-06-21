CypriumNews

Few crossings at checkpoints today

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
There were few crossings at the checkpoints which reopened today for Cypriot citizens and legal residents, CNA reports.

Citing figures from South Interior Ministry it said that up until 3 pm a total of five foreign nationals had crossed from the TRNC to South Cyprus in order to fly out of Cyprus. Also 39 Turkish Cypriots had crossed, it added.

UNFICYP closely monitors situation regarding the crossing points

Moreover 29 Turkish Cypriots and a Bulgarian national went from South Cyprus to the TRNC.

Most used the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, it added.

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
