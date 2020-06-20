South to pay for Covid-19 tests for GCs as checkpoints open

South Cyprus will cover the cost of laboratory tests for Covid-19 for Greek Cypriots and Maronites, and for those who resettled in their villages in the TRNC, ahead of the reopening of crossing points this Sunday.

In statements to CNA, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou referred to the decision taken earlier on Friday, to reopen crossing points on June 21, and said that the South Cyprus will cover the cost for PCR tests for GCs and those who resettled in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages who want to cross from and to the TRNC. People who fall in these categories should contact his office for further assistance, he added.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Ministerial Committee responsible for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Nicos Anastasiades. Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said after the meeting that crossing to and from the North Cyprus will be possible through all crossing points, except the crossing point at Ledra Street. He said that those passing through are required to present a certificate saying that they are COVID-19 negative, that is no older than 72 hours prior to their crossing.