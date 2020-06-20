South Cyprus: No new Covid-19 cases reported for fifth day in a row

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus after a total of 808 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
This is the fifth day in a row of zero new cases.
The following tests were carried out, all with negative result:
- 192 tests from repatriations
- 179 from private initiative
- 101 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
- 1 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressers salons and catering
- 149 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions
- 16 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
- 45 from hospital labs
- 125 from referrals from personal doctors and the checks of special groups through the public health clinics .
The total number of coronavirus cases remains at 985.
In addition, there is only one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.