South Cyprus: No new Covid-19 cases reported for fifth day in a row

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus after a total of 808 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

This is the fifth day in a row of zero new cases.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

  • 192 tests from repatriations
  • 179 from private initiative
  • 101 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 1 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressers salons and catering
  • 149 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions
  • 16 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 45 from hospital labs
  • 125 from referrals from personal doctors and the checks of special groups through the public health clinics .

The total number of coronavirus cases remains at 985.

In addition, there is only one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.

