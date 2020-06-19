CypriumNews

South Cyprus: One death, no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
virus tests

One person died from Covid-19 in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, on which no new cases were reported.

In a written announcement, the ministry said that the death is of a 65 year old man who had underlying medical conditions but his death is attributed to Covid-19. This brings the total number of deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus to 26, for 19 of whom Covid-19 is the final cause of death. The 19 are 13 men and six women and the average age is 71.

As regards new cases, the ministry said that none were reported today for the third consecutive day.

A total of 1,047 tests were carried out, as follows, all with negative results:

  • 276 tests from repatriations
  • 271 tests from private initiative
  • 74 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and school staff
  • 178 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work in phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • two from the Labour Ministry programme
  • 31 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 118 from hospital labs
  • 107 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices

The number of positive cases remains at 985.

In addition, one patient was discharged from the referral hospital, leaving only one coronavirus patient still hospitalised there. Another patient is in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital but not on the ventilator. Another patient who was in a ward of Nicosia Hospital has also been discharged.

