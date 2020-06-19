South Cyprus: Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row with no positive cases. The total number remains at 985.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

140 tests from repatriations

245 from private initiative

4 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff

2 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering

150 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions

29 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

160 from hospital labs

33 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

In addition, on Friday afternoon there was one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital. There were were no Covid-19 patients in the ICU after the one patient who was being treated there here off the ventilator was transferred to a ward after testing negative for Covid-19 in repeated tests, the ministry added.