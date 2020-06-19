CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row with no positive cases. The total number remains at 985.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 140 tests from repatriations
  • 245 from private initiative
  • 4 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 2 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering
  • 150 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions
  • 29 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 160 from hospital labs
  • 33 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

In addition, on Friday afternoon there was one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital. There were were no Covid-19 patients in the ICU after the one patient who was being treated there here off the ventilator was transferred to a ward after testing negative for Covid-19 in repeated tests, the ministry added.

Related posts

Tributes pour in for Natalie as medical examiner, investigators arrive in Ikaria

CypriumNews Reporting

EU must put a stop to its faulty Cyprus policies

CypriumNews Reporting

Documents refute claim Varosha belongs to Efkaf

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More