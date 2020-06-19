CypriumNews

Ryanair: cheap fares to 8 destinations from Larnaca via Vienna

by CypriumNews Reporting
Ryanair

Ryanair has launched rescue fares starting from €19.99 on the Larnaca-Vienna route and eight other European destinations to accommodate customers affected by Level’s collapse, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website, for travel until the end of October but must be booked by midnight Sunday (June 21).

Table shows the routes, number of flights per week and starting price of fare

Vienna – Larnaca 2 €19.99
Vienna – Barcelona 9 €12.99
Vienna – Palma 9 €26.99
Vienna – Malaga 7 €8.99
Vienna – Santander 2 €28.99
Vienna – Paris Beauvais 2 €22.99
Vienna – Kos 1 €51.99
Vienna – Rhodes 2 €19.99
Vienna – Heraklion 2 €29.99

