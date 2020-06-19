CypriumNews

Mainly fine with possible showers; 30 C inland

Friday will be mainly fine, although on the west and north coasts there will be increased low cloud at intervals while later in the day there may be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the east.

Winds will start of light, becoming moderate to strong in the afternoon while temperatures will rise to 30 C inland, around 29 C on the south and east coasts, around 27 C on the west and north coasts and around 24 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but there will be increased low cloud on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland and on the coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon may lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and in the east. Temperatures will edge up a little in some areas.

Sunday will follow the same pattern, with clouds developing at midday and in the afternoon possibly leasing to scattered showers and thunderstorms, again in the mountains and in the east.

There will be dust in the atmosphere at intervals which is expected to start clearing from Monday which will be mainly fine but at midday and in the afternoon there will be increased cloud at intervals in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels at close to or slightly below the seasonal average.

