Israel fully committed to agreement with South Cyprus on EEZ

Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with South Cyprus in 2010, its Ambassador to South Cyprus Sammy Revel has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) invited to comment on statements by Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that in order to sign an agreement with Turkey similar to the one Ankara signed with Libya, Israel must cancel the agreement it has signed with South Cyprus.

“Israel respects the rights of Cyprus in exercising its sovereign rights in its EEZ,” Revel stressed in his statement to CNA, adding that “Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010.”

In his statements to CNN Turk Cavusoglu also claimed that Israel had ceded some maritime areas to Cyprus and that only if the Israel-South Cyprus agreement is annulled could the Turkish continental shelf be merged with that of Libya.

 

