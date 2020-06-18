Two more Covid-19 deaths among UK Cypriot community

Another two Covid-19 related deaths were recorded within the UK Cypriot community, bringing the total to an estimated 313 of whom 277 in London, Parikiaki reports.

It said its information is based on local hospitals, churches, the Turkish Cypriot media and community, funeral directors and from death announcements placed in Parikiaki.

The two new deaths are of a 36-year-old Turkish Cypriot man and a 75-year-old Greek Cypriot woman both from London.

To date, Parikiaki estimates 313 UK Cypriots (Greek, Turkish and Maronite) in total have died from Coronavirus. The figure includes 277 in London and 36 outside London. The total fatalities now include 181 UK Greek Cypriots, 96 UK Turkish Cypriots and one UK Maronite Cypriot, all from London. Included in the UK Greek Cypriots are three married couples and two brothers, the paper said. Outside London, there were nine UK Greek Cypriots and one UK Turkish Cypriot from Birmingham, three UK Greek Cypriots from Weston-super-Mare, who were all from the same family, one from Derby, one from Lowestoft, one from Cambridge, one from Cheltenham, three UK Greek Cypriots and one UK Maronite Cypriot from Liverpool, one UK Greek Cypriot from Luton, one from Southend, one from Glasgow, one from Newport, one from Leeds, one from Hemel Hempstead, one from Manchester one from Middlesborough, one from Margate and one from Wakefield. Four UK Turkish Cypriots, one each from Colchester, Maidstone, two Northampton and Suffolk, also passed away, bringing the total number of UK Cypriot deaths outside London to 36. It appears most of the deaths were the result of contact prior to the lockdown at events attracting large crowds – weddings, funerals, religious services and national events such as football matches, Parikiaki said. Having since followed Government advice on self-isolation and social distancing, this has led to the decline in fatalities.