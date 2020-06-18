Sunny, with temperatures at 33 C inland

It will be a sunny day, becoming breezy in the afternoon with temperatures a little below the seasonal average.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Met Office said Thursday will be mainly fine, but locally mainly in the west and north, there will be increased cloud at intervals.

Winds will start of light, becoming moderate to strong in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 33 C inland, around 29 C on the southeast and east coasts, around 27 C on the coasts and around 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but in the west and north there will be low cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 17 C inland, around 19 C on the west coast, around 18 C on the remaining coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the south and east coasts.

Saturday will be mainly fine but there may be isolated showers in the mountains and inland at midday and in the afternoon.

Sunday will be mainly fine, but again clouds will develop at midday and in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers in the mountains, inland and on the southeast and eastern coast.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Friday but will edge up a little after that to close to or a little below the seasonal average.