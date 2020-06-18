CypriumNews

Anastasiades: Full support from EPP leaders on Turkey’s actions in east Med

by CypriumNews Reporting
Nicos Anastasiades has welcomed the solidarity expressed by the leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) on the issue of Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Full support and solidarity by our EPP partners, strongly condemning Turkey’s illegal operations and hostile rhetoric in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Anastasiades posted on his twitter account, after a videoconference with EPP leaders on Wednesday. He also wrote that EPP leaders stressed the need for a more decisive response by the EU.

In another post, Anastasiades referred to a very productive meeting of EPP with the party’s partners of Eastern Partnership countries in view of today’s video conference with the participation of EU and Eastern Partnership leaders.

“Thank you President Donald Tusk for a very productive meeting of EPP with our partners of Eastern Partnership Countries in view of our Summit tomorrow,” President Anastasiades posted.

