South Cyprus: Airports and checkpoints on agenda at Friday meeting

The operation of the airports, tourism and the checkpoints will be top of the agenda at a meeting on Friday between Nicos Anastasiades and the team of scientists advising the South government on the coronavirus outbreak.

Professor Constantinos Tsioutis, one of the experts on the team, told CNA that the meeting will discuss the epidemiological situation in the current third phase of the lifting of restrictions.

Also certain to be discussed is the operation of the airports. The meeting is scheduled a day before a further relaxation on rules governing arrivals, marking the end of a trial run since airports opened on June 9.

“From June 20, tests will not be necessary for countries in Group A. We will be discussing the situation in view of the tourist flow we are expecting,” he said.

Regarding the checkpoints, he said a special team of scientists will brief the meeting. The bi-communal technical committee on health was due to exchange views of the coronavirus situation on either side of the Green Line on Wednesday.

Tsioutis said that the epidemiological situation in South Cyprus in recent days during phase three with wider relaxation of measures was very good.

“This shows that people in South Cyprus know what measures they should implement to protect themselves individually and those around them. We are optimistic that people will continue to adhere to these measures so that slowly we can return to normality, but under the safe conditions that we have now,” he added.