Mainly fine, temperatures at 36 C inland

Weak low pressure is affecting the area. There will be light dust in the atmosphere which will gradually clear tonight.

Wednesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise to 36 C inland, around 33 C on the southeast and east coasts, around 30 C on the remaining coasts and around 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but in the west and north there will be increased low cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland, around 19 C on the coast and around 13 C in the mountains.

Thursday will be mainly fine but locally there will be increased cloud, mainly in the west and north.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon are expected to lead to local showers or isolated thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the southeast and east coasts.

Temperatures will edge down on Thursday remaining at the same levels after that which are below the seasonal average, particularly inland and in the mountains.