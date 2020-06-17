Anastasiades briefs Spanish PM over Turkish illegal actions in east Med

Nicos Anastasiades briefed the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over Turkey’s actions against South Cyprus and in the Eastern Mediterranean and requested Spain’s support for decisive measures at the EU level.

According to a written statement issued by the Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushios, Sanchez assured the President of both his and his government solidarity and support.

The telephone conversation with Sanchez took place in the context of Anastasiades’ contacts with European leaders.

Anastasiades and Sanchez discussed issues concerning the EU Multiannual Fiscal Framework, as well as the details associated with the granting of funds to member-states.

Anastasiades, Koushos said, raised South Cyprus’ special circumstances as a small state with no direct connection with the EU, which has received significant impact in the sectors of tourism and services, on which South Cypriot economy relies upon, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Furthermore, Anastasiades briefed Mr Sanchez on Turkish actions against the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as Turkey’s destabilizing role in the wider Eastern Mediterranean, calling for Spain’s support for decisive measures on an EU level,” Koushos said.

