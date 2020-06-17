CypriumNews

7000 passengers in first week of reopening of Larnaca Airport

Larnaca Airport

A total of about 7000 passengers flew in and out of Larnaca Airport in the first week since it reopened on June 9, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said there were a total of 85 flights to and from the airport over the period of June 9 to 15. Of these 42 incoming flights brought in 2950 passengers. Another 4039 left on 43 flights.

Regarding repatriation, there were 19 flights  — nine brought 618 passengers to Larnaca. Another 608 left on 10 flights. Repatriations were from Egypt, Qatar, Romania, South Africa, Ukraine, and the UK and the flights were carried out by Blue Air, Carpatair, Cyprus Airways, Egypt Air, Sky Up, and Wizz Air UK.

Another Carpatair flight stopped in Arad, Romania, with Amsterdam the final destination.

Commercial flights to Larnaca Airport were carried out by Wizz Air (Sofia, Iasi, Budapest, Varna, and Vilnius), Aegean (Athens and Thessaloniki), Cyprus Airways (Athens), Bulgaria Air (Sofia) and Austrian Airlines (Vienna).

