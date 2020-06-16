Mainly fine, 35 C inland and some dust in atmosphere

Weak low pressure is beginning to affect the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere from midday today until Wednesday evening.

Tuesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise to 35 C inland, around 28 C on the west coast, around 31 C on the remaining coasts and around 26 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 20 C inland and on the coasts and around 14 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will also be mainly fine while Thursday and Friday, though mainly fine, will see increased local cloud in the west and north with the possibility of isolated showers on Friday afternoon inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge up on Wednesday to a little above the seasonal average but will move down to below average for the time of year on Thursday, remaining at the same levels on Friday.