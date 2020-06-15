Quick Covid-19 tests available at South Cyprus airports in next few days

South Cyprus will in the next few days be able to introduce fast coronavirus tests for arrivals at its airports, thereby eliminating the need for an overnight hotel quarantine for those requiring the test, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Monday.

Currently — and through to June 20 — all arrivals must bring proof they have tested negative for Covid-19 a maximum of 72 hours prior to departure. Cypriots and those who can prove that such tests are not easily available in their country of departure can do the test here but must remain in a hotel for 24 hours until the result is out.

From June 20, the test will not be required for group A departure countries.

“In the next few days we will be moving ahead with a new procedures so that we can have tests with results in one hour and a half. This means someone will not need to remain in quarantine until the result is out but can wait at the airport,” Karousos told journalists on Monday.

Asked to comment on the fact that in recent days, South Cyprus’ new coronavirus cases have a travel history, Karousos said this did not change the government’s plans.

“No, it does not change the plan in any way but on the contrary confirms the fact that we have worked well and effectively to prepare for the opening of the airports,” he said.

Arrivals from countries that are not in group C not only require a coronavirus certificate (or a test here for Cypriots) but must self-isolate for 14 days.

“So in effect there is a quarantine and our protocols are working. The point is to have an effective opening of the airports, productive for the economy without affecting public health,” the minister concluded.