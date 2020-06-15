Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures.

And in July, the airline plans to expand its schedule for this summer with flights to and from Zurich, Geneva, and Tel Aviv.

George Mavrocostas, Chief Operations Officer of Cyprus Airways said the company has quickly adjusted to the new status quo, maintaining the highest possible hygiene standards as per the recommendations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and WHO.

“The safety of our passengers and crew, as well as the prevention of further spread of the pandemic, are our key priorities. Some of our measures include: the disinfection of the aircraft after each flight, mandatory face masks for anyone on the aircraft over 2 years old, keeping middle seats empty where possible and limiting the number of passengers in each bus during boarding and disembarkation. We believe that it is very important for travelers to be informed beforehand for all the measures before and during our flights, so we invite them to visit our website in order to properly prepare.”

All health and safety measures for flights with Cyprus Airways are posted on the company website: https://www.cyprusairways.com/home/lp/covid19/travel-info

At the same time, the airline continues to provide repatriation flights on behalf of South Cyprus government. Up until early June 2020, Cyprus Airways has played a role in the repatriation of over 4,000 Cypriots, with flights from different cities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, among others, Paris, Amsterdam, Doha, Johannesburg, St. Petersburg, Jeddah, Riyadh, Moscow and more.

“After the closing of the airports in March, we felt that it was our duty to put our aircraft to good use, helping Cypriots stranded abroad to get back home. This challenging task demanded hard work, time efficiency and coordination between different parties, the government, us, relevant sponsors, and embassies in respective countries, to ensure that all repatriates returned safely. We are thankful to everyone involved for the great collaboration and of course we are very proud of our staff for handling this with utmost professionalism and humanitarian spirit”, said Mavrocostas.

“We continue our collaboration with the Cypriot government, and we are ready and willing to respond quickly and efficiently to any needs that arise.”

For information regarding Cyprus Airways’ new flight schedule as well as repatriation flights, interested parties may visit the company website www.cyprusairways.com, or contact the Call Centre at 8000 8111 (toll free from Cyprus) or +357 24000053 (from abroad).