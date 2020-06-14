Summer showers and storms in under 30c

A low-pressure system is affecting the area and is expected to bring isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains and certain inland regions.

Winds will initially be light variable force three, later turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four and in southern coastal regions, strong force five over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 29 degrees celsius inland, 28 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 26 in the west and north, and 20 over the mountains.

Fine skies this evening initially, but later turning increasingly cloudy. Winds will turn northwesterly to northeasterly and in northern areas, light southeasterly force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees celsius inland, 18 in coastal regions, and 12 over the mountains.

More isolated showers are on the way tomorrow, mainly over the mountains, with conditions gradually easing to mainly fine, but increasingly cloudy over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually return to normal for this time of year.