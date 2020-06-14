CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Zero cases for the 2nd day running, 6th time in total

No new cases of covid-19 were reported in Cyprus for the second day running, following 1194 tests, keeping the number of infections at 980.

So today’s tests were as follows, with zero infections once again:

Zero from contact tracing of confirmed cases (42 tests)

0 from repatriations (331 test)

0 out of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through public health offices (153 tests)

0 from the program of 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering (256 tests)

0 from the program of 20,000 pupils teachers and other school staff (141 tests)

0 from hospital labs (133 tests)

0 From private initiative (191 tests).

In addition, there are two coronavirus cases at the referral hospital. Two patients remain intubated in the ICU at Nicosia General Hospital.

1 comment

Mustafa Kortun
Mustafa Kortun June 14, 2020 at 8:45 pm

XADE BAKALU EMBROS!

