Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

North Cyprus President has expressed concern with the rise of Covid-19 in Turkey and the resumption of flights to TRNC on July 1st, citing Turkish scientists and asking health experts to take a strong stand.

Mustafa Akinci stressed that scientists in Turkey have expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country and wondered why experts in the TRNC are not equally concerned.

In a written statement in connection with the resumption of flights from Turkey, President Akinci notes that during this period, health professionals are obliged to speak up publicly and firmly, adding that their opinions should guide policy.

He underlined that connectivity with Turkey is of vital importance but it was the politician’s responsibility to protect people’s health beyond all other considerations.