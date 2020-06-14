CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

Cyprus Breaking News EDITOR’S PICKS
by CypriumNews Reporting
Mustafa Akinci

North Cyprus President has expressed concern with the rise of Covid-19 in Turkey and the resumption of flights to TRNC on July 1st, citing Turkish scientists and asking health experts to take a strong stand.

Mustafa Akinci stressed that scientists in Turkey have expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country and wondered why experts in the TRNC are not equally concerned.

In a written statement in connection with the resumption of flights from Turkey, President Akinci notes that during this period, health professionals are obliged to speak up publicly and firmly, adding that their opinions should guide policy.

He underlined that connectivity with Turkey is of vital importance but it was the politician’s responsibility to protect people’s health beyond all other considerations.

Related posts

Patricia Hewitt called for age of consent to be lowered to ten

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish former prime minister set to launch ‘Future Party’

CypriumNews Reporting

More cars on auction by Bank of Cyprus

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More