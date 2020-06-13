South Cyprus: Most cases in Paphos, 6 percent of cases are children

Cyprus Post – TÜNAY MERTEKÇİ

While there are 980 coronavirus cases in the south of Cyprus to date, the total loss of life is 25.

Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health officials announced that 50 percent of cases were male and 50 percent were female.

It was pointed out that 6 percent of the cases were in the 0-17 age range, while 24 percent were over 60 years old.

It was recorded that 70 percent of the cases were between the ages of 18-59.

MOST CASES AT BAF

In the statement made by the Greek Cypriot authorities, it was said that the place where the coronavirus incident was seen most was Paphos.

Larnaca, Nicosia, Famagusta and Limassol follow Paphos, the region with the most cases in the south of Cyprus.

Limassol draws attention as the city with the least number of cases in the south of Cyprus.