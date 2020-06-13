CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: It’s a zero for the sixth time-No new cases today

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
covid-19

No new cases of covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today, following 1613 tests, keeping the number of infections at 980.

So today’s tests were as follows:

Zero from contact tracing of confirmed cases (10 tests)

0 from repatriations (1 test)

0 out of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through public health offices (153 tests)

0 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering (452 tests)

0 from the programme of 20,000 pupils teachers and other school staff (591 tests)

0 from hospital labs (174 tests)

0 From private initiative (232 tests).

In addition there are two coronavirus cases at the referral hospital. Two patients remain intubated in the ICU at Nicosia General Hospital.

Related posts

Trump files bimonthly report on Cyprus

CypriumNews Reporting

South Cyprus: 93 individuals booked for breaking lockdown

CypriumNews Reporting

UNDERGROUND FIRE AT WOOD GREEN – UPDATE (VIDEO)

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More