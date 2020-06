Eighty-five point nine percent of COVID patients, 816 in total have made a full recovery and most of the new cases in the past week have been repatriations, according to the latest infographics over a period of seven days ending on June 11.

15 thousand six hundred tests have taken place per 100 thousand people, with 32 patients being treated in intensive care wards.

18 patients have died from COVID, while a further 7 who contracted the virus, lost their lives from underlying illnesses.