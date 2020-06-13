CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Anastasiades to discuss Turkish EEZ actions, covid with Von Der Leyen

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
anastasiades and Ursula Von Der Leyen

South Cyprus President Anastasiades will put the issue of Turkish actions in the Cyprus EEZ and the Eastern Mediterranean as a whole, to European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, during a phone conversation in the framework of his round of contacts with EU officials.

According to a written statement by spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, Anastasiades will speak to Von Der Leyen tomorrow afternoon.

They will also exchange views on aspects of managing the coronavirus pandemic, while President Anastasiades will refer to Cyprus’ successful outcome and the current situation on the island.

They are also expected to discuss the ΕU’s fiscal Framework and recovery program.

Related posts

9-month-old baby boy victim of PKK/YPG terrorists

CypriumNews Reporting

Serious accident in Limassol

CypriumNews Reporting

‘Explosion’ on Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More