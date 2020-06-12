Tourists can come to the TRNC from 1st July

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay explained that the conditions of entry and exit to the country.

From the 1st of July; 3 different categories of countries, whether citizens or not, can to enter the country;

Category (a):

Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Germany, Austria, Finland, Hungary, Slovenia, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Lithuania, passengers coming from Denmark Test for Covid-19 within 72 hours from arrival may come if the PCR test with negative results.

Category (b):

For this category of Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia and some other countries, DOUBLE PCR will be applied. PCR test result will be needed before boarding, and PCR will required when it arriving on the island.

Category ©:

Countries in the High-Risk group; Those in this category, which includes countries such as the USA, Russian Federation, Brazil, Iran, and the United Kingdom, will be able to enter with a PCR test and will be kept in quarantine for 14 days on condition that they pay for themselves.

Country lists will be updated once a week in line with the data.

– As of June 22, students working in the South, people in Pile, Greeks in Karpaz, Maronites, students in the south will be able to pass south on the condition that they perform PCR tests at the first entrance, and then will be subjected to random testing.

Students who will come from June 15 to July 1 will enter the quarantine and be tested, and negative ones will enter the campus quarantine. They will stay in the campus quarantine for 14 days with the commitment they will sign, they will not have to pay a price.