Mainly fine today, below average temperatures over weekend

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and today will be mainly fine although there will be intervals of increased low cloud, mainly in the west and north.

Temperatures will rise to 31 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 27 C on the west and north coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally there will in increased low cloud, mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to 15 C inland, around 17 C on the south and east coasts, around 16 C on the west and north coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud at intervals which may lead to isolated showers mainly inland and in the east.

Sunday will be mainly fine, but locally increased cloud after midday are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains, inland, the south and east.

Temperatures will edge down to below average for the time of year.

Monday will be mainly fine, but there will be increased local cloud at midday and early in the afternoon which may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains, south and areas inland. Temperatures will edge up but remain a little below the seasonal average.