From the end of summer, Ferry Service from Hatay to TRNC Starts

The governor of Hatay Rahmi Doğan stated that they would start a new ferry service to the TRNC, Lebanon in a short time, Hatay Mayor Savaş also stated that they will carry citizens who will travel to Lebanon, TRNC, and Mersin from the end of the summer.

Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lütfü Savaş also stated that they will carry citizens who will travel to Lebanon, TRNC and Mersin with HADO as of the end of summer. Stating that they will contribute significantly to both tourism and cultural and commercial activities, Mayor Savaş stated that a customs area was built on an area of ​​1670 square meters with a price of 4 million 600 thousand liras and that this place will be completed in about 3 months.