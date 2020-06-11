Turkish Airlines is waiting for permission for TRNC flights

Turkish Airlines (THY) has not yet received permission from the competent authorities regarding the flights to Greece, Bulgaria, Qatar, Bahrain and Northern Cyprus, which have been suspended due to a coronavirus outbreak but planned to restart on June 10.

Speaking to Reuters on condition that its name was not disclosed, a Turkish Airlines official said that they could not start flights yet to said destinations.

“We cannot start international flights today. We expect to get permission from civil aviation authorities from said countries soon,”.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announced last week that international flights will start gradually starting June 10.

“We have reached an agreement with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Austria, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Italy for the mutual opening of international flights,” said Karaismailoğlu gradually. He listed the international flights to be launched as follows:

“Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Qatar, Greece on June 10; Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Croatia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Japan, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania on June 15 Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Tajikistan; Netherlands, Kazakhstan on June 20; Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Ireland, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia as of June 22; 25 Belgium in June. “

Flying to 126 countries before the coronavirus epidemic, THY restarted flights to some destinations in the country last week.