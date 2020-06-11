CypriumNews

Mainly fine, showers on weekend

by CypriumNews Reporting
Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud locally at times.

Temperatures will reach 34 C inland, 27 C on the coast and 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased low clouds at times. Temperatures will edge down to 17 C inland, 19 C on the coast and 14 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine with the possibility of sparse dust in the atmosphere.

The weekend will be mostly fine but clouds that will develop locally from noon onwards might bring isolated showers and/or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, inland and the east.

Temperatures are not expected to shift significantly on Friday but will edge down over the weekend to remain slightly below average for the time of year.

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
