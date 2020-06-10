Mainly sunny, possible showers in mountains in afternoon

It will be mainly sunny today, although cloud that develops at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 36 C inland, around 29 C on the south and east coasts, around 26 C on the west and north coasts and around 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally mainly in the west and north there will be increased low cloud at intervals.

Temperatures will drop to 18 C inland, around 19 C on the coasts and around 14 C in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine. There may be light dust in the atmosphere on Friday.

Saturday will be mainly fine, but clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland in the east and south east in the afternoon.

Temperatures will edge down on Thursday, mainly inland and in the mountains, to range to close to the seasonal average.

They will rise and little on Friday before dropping on Saturday to average for the time of year.