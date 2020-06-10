Flight Organized from Ercan to Istanbul

organized by the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa, a charter flight has been arranged from Ercan Airport to Istanbul Airport tomorrow.

Lefkosa Embassy of Turkey announced that it would be the first passenger flight with limited seats on the plane.

In the announcement, which emphasized that those who show the Covid-19 symptom will definitely not be taken onto the plane, they are asked to have a sufficient number of masks with them, and that the necessary health check will be done by our authorities before entering our country from Istanbul Airport.

For those who want to buy tickets, the phone numbers of the company were announced as follows:

“0533 839 04 07, 0533 855 34 60, 0533 826 09 03, 0533 884 11 17, 0533 852 33 95.”