Sunny with temperatures at 37 C inland

Weak seasonal low pressure is affecting the area and Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 37 C inland, around 26 C on the west coast, around 29 C on the remaining coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. There will be patchy fog and low cloud after midnight, mostly on the east and south east coasts and inland.

Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland, around 19 C on the south and east coasts, around 17 C on the remaining coasts and around 15 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud at intervals on the west coast and in the mountains.

On Wednesday there will patchy fog and low cloud, mostly on the east and south east coasts and inland.

Temperatures inland and in the mountains will remain at the same levels on Wednesday which are above average for the time of year.

On Thursday, temperatures will fall inland and in the mountains to close to average but will edge up again on Friday.