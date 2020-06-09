Small group of Turkish Cypriots cross at checkpoints

A small group of Turkish Cypriots who work in the South have crossed from the checkpoints in Ayios Dhometios and Pergamos for the first time after nearly three months, CNA reports.

It said so far eight have crossed by car, six work in the South, and two have come for medical treatment.

They have brought cushions, cooking ware, and other personal items as they will not be able to return to the North before July 1 unless they do 14-day quarantine there.

Citing reports from the North, CNA said some will be sleeping in their cars and others in housing arranged by their employers.

Acting in line with a mutual understanding between President Nicos Anastasiades and President Mustafa Akinci for the partial opening of the checkpoints for specific groups of people, South Cyprus yesterday made checkpoints operational.

Based on that agreement the South Interior Ministry issued clarifications on the procedures involved and police said they were ready to staff the checkpoints.

There were no crossings yesterday as the matter appears to have become an election issue in North Cyprus with different positions taken by Akinci, who reached the understanding with Anastasiades, and the Government in the North, which has indicated that the checkpoints should remain closed until the end of June.

But Kudrut Ozersay, foreign minister in the North, said that a special arrangement has been made for about 30 Turkish Cypriots who had undergone the coronavirus test, as required by the South so that they could come to work.