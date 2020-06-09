Employees Move to the South

Some Turkish Cypriot workers working in Southern Cyprus Moved to the South this morning.

Some employees who carried out PCR tests and took their results with them moved to South Cyprus. If employees moving to Southern Cyprus want to come back to TRNC, they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay, who answered questions at the Assembly yesterday about the issue, stated that the Council of Ministers made a decision on this matter and that this decision may of course change, this was taken in line with the date of the Scientific Board.

those who are at risk of losing their job agreed to stay there until July 1.

The Greek side announced that it would enter a new period on 8-9 June, that some flights would start, the Checkpoints could be opened immediately, but this practice should be monitored In the event of a problem,

we could enter a new period, without a quarantine period if no problem.