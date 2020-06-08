CypriumNews

Fine and warm on Monday, temperatures at 38 C inland

The relatively warm air mass affecting the area will gradually recede from tomorrow. The light dust will also lift from tomorrow but is expected to reappear again from Wednesday evening.

Monday will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will rise to 38 C inland, around 31 C on the south and east coasts and around 27 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but locally in the west and north there will be low cloud at intervals. At dawn there may be patchy fog or low cloud in the east and southeast.

Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland, around 19 C on the south and east coasts, around 17 C on the remaining coasts and around 15 C in the mountains.

Locally, mainly in the east and southeast there may be patchy fog or low cloud in the early hours of the morning.

Temperatures will edge done on Tuesday remaining at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday, close but slightly above the seasonal average.

