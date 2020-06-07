Irregular migrants cross from the North

South Cyprus Police have picked up six irregular migrants who crossed from the North, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the six — five from Syria and one from Iraq — were spotted by an Athienou police patrol a little after midnight.

They were taken to the police station and from there to the temporary accommodation centre at Pournara, Kokkinotrimithia.

They told police they had crossed from the North but did not specify the location.

Then a little before 6.30 am, police were alerted about another group of about 30 people, also near Athienou and a police operation is understood to be underway.

(File photo)