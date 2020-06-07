CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The four new cases — three from repatriations and one from tracing of confirmed cases — brings the total to 964.

More specifically the Health Ministry said the cases were:

  • Three from repatriations — 518 tests today. The close contacts have been traced and all protocols activated for them to remain in isolation until they undergo tests again.
  • One from tracing of already confirmed cases  — 79 tests today.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dresser salons and catering  — 771 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other staff at schools — 632 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 employees in retail and construction — one test
  • From hospital labs — 116 tests
  • From private initiative – 60 tests
  • From referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices  – 187 tests

On Sunday afternoon there were three coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. Another two in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of them is intubated and the other is not, the Health Ministry added.

