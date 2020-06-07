CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Fine and sunny, temperatures of 38 C inland

Weather Business News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Fine and sunny, temperatures of 38 C inland 1

It will be another fine, sunny day today with temperatures slightly higher than yesterday as weak low pressure and a warm air mass affect the area. There will also be light dust at intervals in the atmosphere.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Met Office said that Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 38 C inland, around 34 C on the south and east coasts, around 30 C on the north and west coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine and temperatures will fall to around 19 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 21 C on the remaining coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mainly fine.

Temperatures will edge down on Monday, remaining at the same levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, at slightly above the seasonal average.

Related posts

Turkish naval forces start largest naval-air exercise as Cyprus crisis soars

CypriumNews Reporting

TRNC: Third-country national workers gifted 2GB of data

CypriumNews Reporting

Kudret Özersay: The state cannot watch everybody

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More