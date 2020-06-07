Fine and sunny, temperatures of 38 C inland

It will be another fine, sunny day today with temperatures slightly higher than yesterday as weak low pressure and a warm air mass affect the area. There will also be light dust at intervals in the atmosphere.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Met Office said that Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 38 C inland, around 34 C on the south and east coasts, around 30 C on the north and west coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine and temperatures will fall to around 19 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 21 C on the remaining coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mainly fine.

Temperatures will edge down on Monday, remaining at the same levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, at slightly above the seasonal average.