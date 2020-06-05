Fine today, hot long weekend ahead

Today will be sunny, with temperatures set to rise from tomorrow making for a long weekend with above average temperatures.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Met Office said that a relatively warm air mass is expected from tomorrow,

Today will be mainly fine while in the afternoon there will be increased cloud in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 33 C inland, around 27 C on the southeast and east coasts, around 26 C on the remaining coasts and around 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to around 16 C inland and the west and north coasts. around 18 C on the remaining coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine while at night there will be increased high cloud at intervals.

On Sunday there will be increased high cloud while on Monday it will be mainly fine.

On Sunday and Monday there may be light dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will rise on Saturday and even more on Sunday to noticeably above average for the time of year, remaining at the same levels on Monday.