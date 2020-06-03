South Cyprus: Another 10,000 free Covid-19 tests

The South Cyprus government will cover an additional 10,000 tests for employees of businesses that returned to work on June 1 as part of phase two of the relaxation of restrictions and those going back as part of phase 3, the Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday.

These will set by decree, the Health Ministry said. It follows a proposal of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou within the framework of the wider policy of testing the general population in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The program is for people who work in positions where they come into contact with the public.

Random tests will be carried out and will not cover all employees at the specific businesses.

Further details will be announced in the next few days.