Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

by CypriumNews Reporting
Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

“These were record temperatures for the month of May and make May 2020 as the month with the highest maximum and minimum temperatures for at least the past 30 years,” it said.

The maximum temperature of 44.4°C recorded in Astromeritis on May 19 was the highest ever recorded for the month of May in Cyprus.

The maximum temperature of 43.9°C recorded at Athalassa on the same day was the highest recorded at the specific station for May and June since 1983, from when there are records.

 

