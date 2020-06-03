Mainly fine today, temperatures set to rise from Friday

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and Wednesday will be mainly fine although at intervals there will be increased cloud which from midday on may lead to isolated showers mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 29 C inland, around 27 on the south and east coasts, around 25 C on the remaining coasts, and 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, although at intervals there will be increased cloud. Temperatures will fall to 12 C inland, around 15 C on the coasts, and 7 C in the mountains.

Thursday will be mainly fine, however, cloud that develops from midday on may lead to isolated showers, with the possibility also of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels.

Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to above average for the time of year. Saturday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising even further.