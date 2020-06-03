CypriumNews

Germany lifts travel warning for 31 European countries

Germany announced on Wednesday that it decided to lift travel warning for 31 European states as part of a normalization process after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a press conference in Berlin that from June 15 onwards, “travel warning” for 31 European countries will be replaced by individual “travel advice”, which will be regularly updated by the ministry to inform travelers on potential risks and restrictions.

Germans will be able to travel to 26 EU member states, the UK, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the four countries in the Schengen area, Europe’s border-free travel zone.

In March, the German government issued a global travel warning for its citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel abroad for tourism purposes amid flight disruptions, worldwide entry restrictions and lockdown measures.

