Increased cloud, possibility of showers and thunderstorms

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and today increased cloud is expected to lead to isolated showers with the possibility of thunderstorms after midday. There will be light dust in the atmosphere at intervals.

Temperatures will rise to 30 C inland, 25 C on the coast and around 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but in the west and north there will be increased low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland and on the coasts and around 12 C in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine, although increased cloud at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers with the possibility also of thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Friday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels until Thursday and will be edge up on Friday to close to the average for the time of year.