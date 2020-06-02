Anastasiadis orders instructions on mosque attack

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiadis instructed Limassol to investigate the attack on the mosque and find the criminals.

Greek Government Spokesperson Kiriakos Kuşos announced that Greek leader Nikos Anastasiadis had instructed the police to reveal criminals related to the mosque attack.

The written statement of Greek Government Spokesperson Kiriakos Kuşos is as follows:

“The Cypriot Government strongly condemns the vandalism at the Köprülü Mosque in Limassol.

Such actions against places of worship are unacceptable, wherever they come from.

President Mr. Nikos Anastasiadis, from the very first moment, has given strict instructions to investigate the incident and find the criminals. ”