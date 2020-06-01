TRNC Summer tariff for Electricity started today

The TRNC summer tariff period for electricity begins today.

subscribers who use electricity with different tariffs in winter and summer will switch to summer tariffs starting today.

The summer tariff that will last until October 31st, the cheapest hours are 23.00-09.00 on weekdays; On the weekend and other public holidays, it will be 02.00-09.00.

Time periods during which the highest charge will be paid is 09.00-18.00 on weekdays; 14.00-18.00 on weekends.

Different fees will be applied between 18.00-23.00 on weekdays and 9.00-14.00 and 18.00-02.00 on weekends and public holidays.

According to the tariff during off-peak hours on weekdays, the kilowatt-hour charge of electricity is 0,6508 TL, and the regular hourly rate is 0,9873 TL; The fee for busy hours is 1,2908 TL.

On weekends and public holidays, the kilowatt-hour price will be 0,6308 TL, normal hours are 0,9873 TL and peak hours are 1,2708 TL.