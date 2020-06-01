TRNC: Partial curfew has Ended

Night curfew is being lifted from today from the decision of the Council of Ministers…

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said in a statement after the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, May 29, “We have decided not to extend the night curfew, from 1 June, the ban is lifted”.

On the other hand, Özersay said, “The obligation on the mask will continue. We should all be very sensitive about hygiene, especially since there will be new arrivals from abroad. Because there are some risks. ”