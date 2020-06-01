CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: Partial curfew has Ended

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC: Partial curfew has Ended 1

Night curfew is being lifted from today from the decision of the Council of Ministers…

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said in a statement after the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, May 29, “We have decided not to extend the night curfew, from 1 June, the ban is lifted”.

TRNC: Partial curfew has Ended 2

On the other hand, Özersay said, “The obligation on the mask will continue. We should all be very sensitive about hygiene, especially since there will be new arrivals from abroad. Because there are some risks. ”

Related posts

Ayia Napa false rape claim defendant ‘left unsupported’ by High Commission

CypriumNews Reporting

Bowing to pressure, Hong Kong leader suspends extradition bill

CypriumNews Reporting

Hope still remains alive UN diplomat tells conference on bicommunal multi-party meetings in Cyprus

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More