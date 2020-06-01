Foreigners have started buying houses again in the TRNC

ENGLISH, RUSSIA, SCANDINAVIA COUNTRIES

TRNC, which has successfully overcome the coronavirus epidemic period, is struggling to stand up economically.

The first good news has come from the real estate market.

President of the Association of Realtors Hasan Sungur has said, Britain, Russia, Turkey and Scandinavia countries over the internet have placed down payment deposit on properties,

Sungur stated that a clearer figure regarding real estate sales cannot be given at the moment.

intense demand for houses in Yeniboğaziçi, Alsancak, and Esentepe, Sungur said that the since of proving that TRNC is a safe country in the coronavirus process has started in sales.

Emphasizing that real estate sales will explode after the virus process is completely completed,

Sungur noted that 2,500 and 3,000 Turkish Cypriots who live in England want to bring their families to North Cyprus to live here. Sungur said that this situation means selling 3 thousand new houses at this time and that there will be a serious economic gain for our country.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi