CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Foreigners have started buying houses again in the TRNC

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Foreigners have started buying houses again in the TRNC 1

ENGLISH, RUSSIA, SCANDINAVIA COUNTRIES

TRNC, which has successfully overcome the coronavirus epidemic period, is struggling to stand up economically.

The first good news has come from the real estate market.

President of the Association of Realtors Hasan Sungur has said, Britain, Russia, Turkey and Scandinavia countries over the internet have placed down payment deposit on properties,

Sungur stated that a clearer figure regarding real estate sales cannot be given at the moment.

intense demand for houses in Yeniboğaziçi, Alsancak, and Esentepe, Sungur said that the since of proving that TRNC is a safe country in the coronavirus process has started in sales.

Emphasizing that real estate sales will explode after the virus process is completely completed,

Sungur noted that 2,500 and 3,000 Turkish Cypriots who live in England want to bring their families to North Cyprus to live here. Sungur said that this situation means selling 3 thousand new houses at this time and that there will be a serious economic gain for our country.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

Related posts

Cyprus Airways expands network, launches ticket sales for summer 2020

CypriumNews Reporting

Psychologist of British teenager in alleged Israeli gang-rape prepared 12-page report

CypriumNews Reporting

Mehmet Ceyhan body found near Girne Elexus Hotel

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More