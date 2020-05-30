CypriumNews

TRNC to Taşucu ferry service has started

Cyprus Breaking News Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
Girne-Taşucu Ferry have started. The first of the 3 planned voyages was held this morning.

The first voyage to the TRNC 382 passengers went to Turkey.

There are also voyage between Girne and Taşucu on Monday and Wednesday.

The statement made by the Republic of Turkey Embassy in Lefkosa, People should consult respective companies to buy tickets.

In the statement, which emphasized that the citizens showing Covid-19 signs will definitely not be taken on board the ship, it was stated that those who travel with these trips should have a sufficient number of masks with them.

(BRT)

1 comment

Sheila Lane
Sheila Lane May 30, 2020 at 3:05 pm

Is there no quarantine or covid tests for anyone travelling from turkey to north cyprus?

