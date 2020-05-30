TRNC to Taşucu ferry service has started

Girne-Taşucu Ferry have started. The first of the 3 planned voyages was held this morning.

The first voyage to the TRNC 382 passengers went to Turkey.

There are also voyage between Girne and Taşucu on Monday and Wednesday.

The statement made by the Republic of Turkey Embassy in Lefkosa, People should consult respective companies to buy tickets.

In the statement, which emphasized that the citizens showing Covid-19 signs will definitely not be taken on board the ship, it was stated that those who travel with these trips should have a sufficient number of masks with them.

(BRT)